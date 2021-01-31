Police respond to 'active situation' at Fox River Mall in Appleton

Police asked people to avoid the area around a northern Wisconsin mall on Sunday, Jan. 31 due to an undisclosed incident.

A heavy police presence was at the Fox River Mall in Grand Chute, a suburb of Appleton, Sunday afternoon. An Outagamie County Sheriff's Office dispatcher declined to give any information about the incident.

The sheriff's office responded to the incident about 3:30 p.m.

Grand Chute is a town of about 22,000 on the outskirts of Appleton, about 100 miles (160.93 kilometers) north of Milwaukee.