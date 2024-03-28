Police seek Quinton Payne, man in Department of Corrections’ care

article

Law enforcement is on the lookout for 34-year-old Quinton Payne who officials say walked away from his employer on Thursday morning, March 28.

A news release says Payne is a person in the Department of Corrections’ care at the Marshall E. Sherrer Correctional Center – near 14th and McKinley in Milwaukee.

Payne is described as a male, Black, 5'10" tall, weighing 175 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. Officials say Payne was last seen in a black four-door car, possibly a Dodge Charger.

Anyone with information regarding Payne’s whereabouts should immediately contact law enforcement.