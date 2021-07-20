Expand / Collapse search

Police pursuit leads to crash involving 3 vehicles

By Carla Kakouris
Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a crash that occurred at N. 100th Street and W. Capitol Drive on Sunday evening, July 18.

One vehicle was involved in a pursuit with the Wisconsin State Patrol when it collided with two other cars shortly after 7 p.m. Sunday, officials said.

The driver of the vehicle in question, a 41-year-old Milwaukee man, suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Passengers of the second car, a 45-year-old woman, a 46-year-old woman, and a 12-year-old female, also suffered non-life-threatening injuries. They were all taken to a hospital for treatment. 

