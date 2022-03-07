Expand / Collapse search

Police pursuit ends with crash into porch in Milwaukee

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 1:44PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

MILWAUKEE - An 18-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested on Sunday, March 6 after a police pursuit ended with a crash into the porch of a home near 32nd and Fairmount.

Officials say police spotted a car around 10:30 p.m. Sunday near Teutonia and Roosevelt that matched the description of a vehicle involved in a shooting. Officers attempted to make a traffic stop. The driver of the vehicle refused to stop, fled at a high rate of speed, and a vehicle pursuit ensued, police say.

The pursuit ended when the driver lost control of the vehicle and struck a porch near 32nd and Fairmount. 

The driver of the vehicle fled on foot and was apprehended after a brief foot pursuit – but was arrested. 

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Officials say it was later determined the vehicle was not involved in the shooting. 

No injuries were reported. Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

Milwaukee police pursuit, crash on south side; suspect arrested
article

Milwaukee police pursuit, crash on south side; suspect arrested

A 20-year-old Milwaukee man is in custody after leading police on a pursuit that ended with a crash on the city's south side last Friday, March 4.

Walworth County wrong-way driver; speeds near 100 mph
article

Walworth County wrong-way driver; speeds near 100 mph

A 41-year-old man was arrested on Saturday, March 4 for traveling the wrong way on US Hwy 12 near the City of Elkhorn.

Tornado in Stoughton, Wisconsin Saturday night, 1st in state in 2022

At approximately 9:53 p.m. on Saturday, March 5, 2022, a strong thunderstorm moving through Dane County spawned an EF-1 tornado just southeast of downtown Stoughton, WI.