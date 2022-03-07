Police pursuit ends with crash into porch in Milwaukee

article

An 18-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested on Sunday, March 6 after a police pursuit ended with a crash into the porch of a home near 32nd and Fairmount.

Officials say police spotted a car around 10:30 p.m. Sunday near Teutonia and Roosevelt that matched the description of a vehicle involved in a shooting. Officers attempted to make a traffic stop. The driver of the vehicle refused to stop, fled at a high rate of speed, and a vehicle pursuit ensued, police say.

The pursuit ended when the driver lost control of the vehicle and struck a porch near 32nd and Fairmount.

The driver of the vehicle fled on foot and was apprehended after a brief foot pursuit – but was arrested.

Officials say it was later determined the vehicle was not involved in the shooting.

No injuries were reported. Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.