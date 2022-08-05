Police pursuit, crash in Glendale, 2 taken to hospital

article

Two people were transported to the hospital early Friday morning, Aug. 5 following a police pursuit and crash in Glendale.

According to police, at appropriately 1:45 a.m. an officer observed a wrong-way driver in the area of Port Washington Road and Silver Spring Drive. The officer attempted to stop the vehicle and the vehicle fled northbound on Port Washington Road.

The fleeing vehicle lost control and struck the concrete wall of I-43 at N. Port Washington Road and W. Bender Road – and rolled over.

The 30-year-old female driver from Milwaukee and adult passenger of the fleeing vehicle were transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver will have charges of fleeing, recklessly endangering safety, and OWI 2nd causing injury referred to the DA’s office.

The vehicle in this incident was not stolen.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News