Police: Oregon man driving stolen vehicle crashes into woman driving stolen car

article





NEWBERG, Ore. -- A car crash Sunday, July 5 resulted in both drivers being arrested after police in Oregon discovered they were both driving stolen vehicles.



Newberg-Dundee police chased Randy Cooper, 27, in a stolen Land Cruiser before he careened into a Buick Regal as he was attempting to elude officers.



Cooper was arrested and charged with multiple crimes, including assault and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.



In the process, police discovered that the driver of the Buick, 25-year-old Kristin Begue, was under the influence of intoxicants and her vehicle had also been reported stolen three weeks prior, according to a police press release.



She was also arrested and charged with driving under the influence and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.



For more, check out FOXNews.com.