Mount Pleasant PD: Vehicles damaged, several stolen at dealership

Multiple vehicles in the lot of Palmen Motors in Mount Pleasant were damaged by vandals on Friday, April 16.

Officers were dispatched to the dealership on Washington Avenue for a burglary. They found windows that were smashed out and heavy damage inside the dealership. Multiple vehicles in the lot also had their windows broken out as well.

During the inventory of vehicles, it was determined that three vehicles were stolen. Officials say two of the vehicles were later recovered in Chicago.

Investigators say the suspects were four men, Black, one possibly armed with a handgun.

Later in the day, it was determined that there were also two vehicles stolen from Boucher Chevrolet and one vehicle from McFarland Auto. The vehicle taken from McFarland was also recovered in Chicago.