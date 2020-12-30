Police: Missing Watertown man found dead

article

The Watertown Police Department on Wednesday evening, Dec. 30 stated that Jerald Brennan, who had been reported missing, was found dead.

Brennan had left his residence in Watertown on Dec. 28 at 12 p.m. to go ice fishing by himself at an unknown location.

In a Facebook post, Watertown police said Brennan died as the result of a car crash, which is under investigation by the Portage County Sheriff's Office.

His phone last pinged to an address in Amhurst, Wisconsin around 6 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29.

