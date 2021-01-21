Police: Man shot, wounded near 34th and National in Milwaukee

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday, Jan. 20 near 34th and National. It happened around 11:20 p.m.

According to police, witnesses heard gunshots and saw subjects fleeing the scene. Another witness identified one of the subjects.

The 27-year-old male victim from Greenfield was taken to a local hospital and treated for life-threatening injuries.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.