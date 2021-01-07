Police: Man shot, wounded in West Allis, suspect taken into custody

article

West Allis police are investigating a shooting that happened early Thursday morning, Jan. 7 near 65th and Greenfield. It happened around 2:30 a.m.

According to police, a man was transported to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. He is in stable condition.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

One person was arrested.

Police say this is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.