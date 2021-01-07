Expand / Collapse search

Police: Man shot, wounded in West Allis, suspect taken into custody

By FOX6 News Digital Team
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - West Allis police are investigating a shooting that happened early Thursday morning, Jan. 7 near 65th and Greenfield. It happened around 2:30 a.m.

According to police, a man was transported to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. He is in stable condition. 

One person was arrested. 

Police say this is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public. 

