Police: Man shot, wounded during robbery in Milwaukee

Milwaukee Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Tuesday, Oct. 20 at approximately 10:10 a.m. near 62nd and Kaul Avenue.

Police say the victim, a 43-year-old man from Milwaukee, sustained non-life threatening injuries. He was transported to a local hospital.

The shooting is the result of a robbery.

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.