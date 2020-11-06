Expand / Collapse search

Police: Man shot, seriously injured in Racine, investigation ongoing

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee

RACINE, Wis. - Racine police are investigating a shooting that happened early Friday morning, Nov. 6 near Harriet Street and Lewis Street. Police were called to the scene around 5 a.m.

Upon arrival, police located a man suffering from numerous gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to the hospital in serious condition. 

The investigation is ongoing.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Racine Police investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this crime. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at (262) 635-7756.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (262) 636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.

Medical examiner called to 24th and Keefe; 165th homicide of 2020
slideshow

Medical examiner called to 24th and Keefe; 165th homicide of 2020

The ME was called to the 165th homicide of 2020, tying a year-long record set in 1991.