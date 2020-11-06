Police: Man shot, seriously injured in Racine, investigation ongoing

Racine police are investigating a shooting that happened early Friday morning, Nov. 6 near Harriet Street and Lewis Street. Police were called to the scene around 5 a.m.

Upon arrival, police located a man suffering from numerous gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

Racine Police investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this crime. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at (262) 635-7756.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (262) 636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.