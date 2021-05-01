Police looking for missing Milwaukee girl, last seen in 2020

article

Milwaukee police have asked for the public's help finding long-term missing child Bridgette Broady -- last seen Nov. 16, 2020.

Broady is described as 14 years old, 5'9" tall, 180 pounds, African-American with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen in Milwaukee.

Anyone with information about Broady's whereabouts is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7401.

