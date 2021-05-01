Contact made with family of toddler found near 61st and Custer

article

UPDATE: Police have located the toddler's family. Thank you to everyone who helped share this information.

Police are asking for help locating family members of a toddler found near 61st and Custer around 6:20 a.m. Saturday, May 1.

The child is a black male approximately 18 months to 2 years of age, 2 feet 7 inches tall, 26 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department's Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.

To provide information between the hours of 4:00 a.m. and 7:00 a.m., please contact the Milwaukee Police Department's Criminal Investigation Bureau at 414-935-7360.