Expand / Collapse search

Police looking for 6 people in connection with crash, strong-armed robbery

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are looking for six people in connection with a traffic accident and strong-armed robbery. It happened early Monday morning, April 12 near 6th and Maple around 1:45 a.m.

According to police, there was a crash involving two vehicles. Following the crash, the occupants of one vehicle then robbed the other. 

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Police say there were no serious injuries and they are currently looking for six people in connection with the incident. 

MPD: 1 dead, 2 wounded following separate shooting incidents in Milwaukee
slideshow

MPD: 1 dead, 2 wounded following separate shooting incidents in Milwaukee

Milwaukee police are investigating three separate shooting incidents that happened Sunday,  April 11.

Give blood with the Red Cross during National Volunteer Month
slideshow

Give blood with the Red Cross during National Volunteer Month

The Red Cross continues to urge healthy individuals, especially those with type O blood, to give blood to ensure hospitals can meet patient needs.

Man charged in deadly Milwaukee stabbing; victim’s family holds vigil

Deon Doss' family remembered him with a vigil Saturday.&nbsp;The family is still heartbroken and in shock, but they are glad charges have been filed.