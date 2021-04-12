Police looking for 6 people in connection with crash, strong-armed robbery

article

Milwaukee police are looking for six people in connection with a traffic accident and strong-armed robbery. It happened early Monday morning, April 12 near 6th and Maple around 1:45 a.m.

According to police, there was a crash involving two vehicles. Following the crash, the occupants of one vehicle then robbed the other.

Police say there were no serious injuries and they are currently looking for six people in connection with the incident.