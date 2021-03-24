Police locate woman missing from Menominee Reservation since 2020

article

The Menominee Tribal Police Department on Wednesday, March 24 announced that Katelyn Kelley -- last seen more than nine months earlier -- was located. She had been reported missing in June 2020.

Kelley, 23, was reportedly last seen at approximately 10:30 p.m. on June 16, 2020 on the Menominee Indian Reservation -- in the area of County Highway VV (East) and Silver Canoe Road.

She was reportedly walking eastbound on County Highway VV toward the Village of Keshena. She was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt, black swimsuit type top, blue jean shorts and black flip-flops.

