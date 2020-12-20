Police investigate triple shooting near 24th and Fond du Lac

Police are investigating a shooting that left three people injured near N. 24th Street and W. Fond du Lac Avenue shortly after 3:30 a.m. Sunday

Police say several individuals got into an argument when several shots were fired by multiple suspects.

A 39-year-old man from Milwaukee sustained serious injuries. He walked into the hospital for treatment and is listed in stable condition. A 33-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman from Milwaukee sustained non-life threatening injuries and walked into the hospital for treatment.

Police are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.