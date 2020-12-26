Police investigate shots fired, attempted arson near 41st & Meinecke

Police are investigating shots fired and attempted arson of a home near 41st and Meinecke. They say it happened around 1:45 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 26.

Police say the front porch was on fire at a residence in the area. The occupants were attempting to put the fire out when the suspect fired several shots at the residence. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but arson is suspected.

Milwaukee police continue to seek an unknown suspect.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.