Police investigate shooting near 40th and Stark, 1 injured

MILWAUKEE -- Police are investigating a shooting that happened around 3 a.m. Saturday, July 18 near N. 40th Street and W. Stark Street.



A 33-year-old Milwaukee man sustained non-life threatening injuries and walked into a local hospital for treatment.



The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.



Police continue to seek unknown suspects.



Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.