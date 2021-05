Police are investigating a shooting that happened near 27th and Atkinson around 7:45 p.m. Sunday, May 9.

The 29-year-old victim sustained a non-fatal gunshot wound and was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Milwaukee Police continue to seek unknown suspect(s).

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.