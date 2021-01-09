Police investigate shooting death of 13-year-old girl

Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide that happened around 6:45 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 9.

Police say the victim, a 13-year female, sustained fatal gunshot wounds.

The location and circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

No arrests have been made.

Police are not releasing any more details at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

