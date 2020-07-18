Police investigate robbery that led to shooting, 1 seriously injured

MILWAUKEE -- Police are investigating a shooting that happened around 11:20 p.m. Friday, July 17 near Menomonee River Parkway and Mill Road.



A 23-year-old man from Milwaukee was seriously injured but is expected to survive, according to police.



An initial investigation shows this incident appears to be related to a robbery.



Police are not releasing any other details at this time.



Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.