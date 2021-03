Police are investigating a fatal, two-car crash that happened on the 16th Street viaduct shortly before 8:30 p.m. Friday, March 5.

Police say a 42-year-old Waukegan man was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

A 36-year-old Waukegan man was also rushed to the hospital and is currently listed in critical condition.

This investigation is ongoing.

Police are not releasing any additional details at this time.