Expand / Collapse search

Police investigate double shooting near 38th and Custer

Published 
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating a double shooting that happened near N. 38th Street and W. Custer Avenue shortly before 2:30 a.m. Sunday. 

A 20-year-old woman and a 37-year-old man sustained non-life-threatening injuries and are expected to survive. 

Police are seeking unknown suspects in this case.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

MPD: 2 seriously injured in separate shootings Friday
slideshow

MPD: 2 seriously injured in separate shootings Friday

A 15-year-old girl and a 23-year-old woman were seriously injured in two separate shootings late Friday morning.