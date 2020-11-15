Police investigate double shooting near 38th and Custer

Police are investigating a double shooting that happened near N. 38th Street and W. Custer Avenue shortly before 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

A 20-year-old woman and a 37-year-old man sustained non-life-threatening injuries and are expected to survive.

Police are seeking unknown suspects in this case.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

