Police investigate crash near 55th and North; 14-year-old driver seriously injured

MILWAUKEE -- Police say they responded to the scene of a crash near 55th Street and W. North Avenue just before 12:30 a.m. Saturday. Police say the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed, lost control and crashed into a Family Dollar sign.



The driver, a 14-year-old male, was extricated from the vehicle with serious injuries.









An investigation found the vehicle was recently stolen in a burglary, according to police.









Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.



There were two additional occupants in the vehicle that fled the scene.



Milwaukee police continue to seek the unknown occupants.



Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-935-7360.