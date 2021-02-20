Police investigate 3 separate shootings that injured 5 in Milwaukee

Police are investigating three separate shootings that happened Friday night into Saturday morning in Milwaukee.

The first shooting happened around 10 p.m. Friday near 55th and Fairmount. Police say a 29-year-old man sustained gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital. He is expected to survive.

Police say three men in their 20s were shot in the second shooting near Teutonia and Center. It happened around 1:50 a.m. Saturday.

The victims, a 24-year-old man from Kenosha, a 25-year-old man from Kenosha and a 28-year-old man from Chicago were treated at a local hospital for non life threatening injuries. They are all expected to survive.

The third shooting happened minutes later shortly before 2 a.m. near 92nd and Custer.

A 44-year-old man exited a residence and found a male sitting in his vehicle. A subject in another vehicle fired several times at the victim, striking him once. The victim was rushed to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

Milwaukee Police continue to seek unknown suspects in each case. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414- 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

