Police: Hit-and-run suspect in custody, struck man in 80s

A suspect is in custody for a hit-and-run involving a man on his bicycle, Milwaukee police said.

A man in his 80s was riding his bike near 103rd and Bluemound when he was hit by a car on Friday afternoon, Nov. 27. He was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition, police said.

Around 3:50 p.m., the striking driver was taken into custody -- roughly an hour and twenty minutes after the accident was reported.

