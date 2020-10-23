Police: Driver crashes into MPD squad after passing stalled traffic

Milwaukee police are investigating an accident that occurred on Thursday, Oct. 22 near 27th and Locust. It happened around 6 p.m.

Police say a motorist passed stalled traffic on the right and crashed into an MPD squad car on the scene of an emergency with lights and siren on.

The officers, a 33-year-old male and a 46-year-old male, sustained non-life threatening injuries.

They were transported to a local hospital for treatment.