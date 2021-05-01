Expand / Collapse search

Police: Double shooting near 31st and Villard

MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating a double shooting that happened near 31st and Villard around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, May 1. 

The first victim, a 25-year-old male, sustained non-life-threatening injuries. A second victim, a 28-year-old male presented hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Milwaukee Police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App. 

