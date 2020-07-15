Police dog demonstrates correct way, and the wrong way, to wear a face mask
WOOSTER, Ohio -- A police dog in Wooster, Ohio, demonstrated how to correctly wear a face mask to prevent the spread of coronavirus in a video shared on July 14.
In the video, Lucky, a K9 officer with Wooster Police Department in Wayne County, Ohio, displays several incorrect ways of wearing a mask, including hanging from its ear and wrapped round its nose. Lucky finally demonstrates the correct way, covering his mouth and nose.
Storyful contributed to this report.