Police deploy stop sticks, 58-year-old Milwaukee man arrested for DUI, fleeing police in Lake Geneva

LAKE GENEVA, Wis. –– Police gave chase to a vehicle they say was speeding through a 25 mph zone in downtown Lake Geneva around 1:30 a.m. Friday, July 3.



An officer on patrol says they observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed near Center Street and Dodge Street and attempted a routine traffic stop. The driver accelerated and fled northbound while operating "erratically" and reaching speeds of approximately 70 mph, according to a release.



Town of Geneva police were able to deploy stop sticks to deflate the tires on the vehicle and the driver crashed near Highway NN and Highway H.



Carl Nietupski, 58, of Milwaukee was arrested without further incident, according to police.



Police observed Nietupski was intoxicated and found drug paraphernalia that tested positive for methamphetamine.



Nietupski was transported to a local medical facility where he was later cleared and booked into the Walworth County Jail.



Nietupski is a convicted felon with numerous violations and currently on parole, according to a release.



Police say charges for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, fleeing/eluding a traffic officer, operating while revoked and possession of drug paraphernalia have been referred to the Walworth County District Attorney’s Office.

