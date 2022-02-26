Police chase stolen skid-steer, Wisconsin man charged with OWI

A Wisconsin man has been charged after leading police on a slow-speed chase in a stolen skid-steer loader Thursday morning.

Investigators accuse the man, 37-year-old Tyler Peschke, of being drunk at the time.

The Appleton and Grand Chute Police departments followed the stolen skid-steer around 8 a.m. as it traveled down various city streets, eventually turning onto railroad tracks.

The suspect later got off the railroad tracks and into a field behind a series of homes. There, officers were able to approach, remove the suspect from the skid-steer and arrest him.

Court documents show Peschke's charges include operating while intoxicated and fleeing/eluding officers; if convicted, it would be his fourth OWI.

