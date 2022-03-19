Police chase, crash near Brown Deer Park; suspect arrested

One person was arrested after fleeing from Brown Deer police on Saturday afternoon, March 19.

According to the Glendale Police Department, the suspect crashed near Brown Deer Park after hitting stop sticks. The suspect got out and, after a short foot chase, was taken into custody.

Glendale police told FOX6 that they were not involved in the pursuit. The suspect was turned over to Brown Deer police.

A little more than a mile north of the crash, and around the same time as the reported chase, FOX6 News spotted a Brown Deer police squad that had apparently been involved in a crash.

Police have not confirmed if that damaged squad car was related to the pursuit or if any officers were hurt.

