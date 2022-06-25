Police at Arizona Capitol fire tear gas, disperse Roe v. Wade abortion protesters

Police fired tear gas to disperse Roe v. Wade demonstrators from outside the Arizona Capitol Friday night, forcing lawmakers to huddle briefly in a basement inside the building as they rushed to complete their 2022 session.

Thousands of protesters had gathered earlier on the Capitol grounds in Phoenix, divided into groups both supporting and condemning the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade.

SWAT team members with the Department of Public Safety fired tear gas without warning towards crowds filled with men, women and children from the second floor of the old Capitol building to disperse protesters in the mall between the current House and Senate buildings.

In a statement, DPS said the protests turned into an "unlawful assembly," claiming the gas was needed as an immediate response to "the direct threat to the occupants of the Senate building and damage to the building itself."

According to Bart Graves with DPS, some protesters attempted to break the glass at the Senate Building, prompting troopers to deploy gas. Troopers said the

"The crowd was attempting to break (pounding on the glass) at the Senate office building and did some minor damage," said Graves.

Video taken by State Sen. Michelle Ugenti-Rita showed what happened inside the Capitol during the incident.

Graves also said that gas was deployed at the Wesley Bolin Plaza after some protesters vandalized the monument to fallen soldiers.

"After the plaza was cleared, additional state buildings in the area sustained criminal damage," authorities said.

There was "significant criminal damage" to the following memorials, according to DPS:

Wesley Bolin Memorial Amphitheatre

158th Regimental Memorial

Arizona Peace Officers Memorial

Korean War Memorial

Arizona Law Enforcement Canine Memorial

Operation Enduring Freedom Memorial

Lt. Frank Luke Jr. Memorial

Image 1 of 8 ▼ Graffiti at the Arizona State Capitol (Arizona DPS)

Authorities said there were no injuries or arrests.

The incident sent Senate lawmakers into the basement for about 20 minutes, said Democratic Sen. Martin Quezada. Stinging tear gas wafted through the building afterward, forcing the Senate to move its proceedings to a hearing room instead of the Senate chamber.

In a tweet, State Sen. Kelly Townsend said "we are currently there being held hostage inside the Senate building due to members of the public trying to breach our security."

However, Graves said there were no lawmakers being held hostage.

Republicans had enacted a 15-week abortion ban in March, and a pre-Roe law that bans all abortions remains on the books, forcing providers across the state to stop providing abortions earlier Friday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.