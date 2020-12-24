Police ask for help locating long-term missing 17-year-old

article

Police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating long-term missing 17-year-old Alizaia A. Sell last seen on April 5, 2020 in Milwaukee.

Alizaia is described as a Hispanic female, Black hair, brown eyes, 5’6" and 130 pounds. She was last seen wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and jeans. Alizaia is known to hang out in the area of N. 13th St and W. Locust St.

If anyone has any information about Alizaia’s whereabouts please contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7401.

Please share to help us find her and reunite her with her family.