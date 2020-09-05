Police ask for help finding long-term missing Milwaukee woman

Police are asking for help locating Vanessa L. Smith who was last seen on December 31, 1990, near N. 23rd Street and W. Wisconsin Ave.

Vanessa is described as an African-American female and would now be 64 years old. She is 5’1”, 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She is known to wear wigs.

Vanessa also has a maiden name of Blacks and has been known to travel to California.

If anyone has any information about her whereabouts please contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7401.

Please share to help us find her and reunite her with her family.