Police: Armed robbery of gas station near Marquette

Police are investigating an armed robbery of the Citgo gas station near 15th and State.

Police say the three suspects removed property, while one pointed a weapon at the clerk. The clerk sustained no physical injuries.

The three suspects fled the scene in a black Honda Civic and a dark blue Audi.

The first suspect is described as a Black male between the ages of 16-18 wearing a black hoodie with a palm print design on the front, black jeans, red shoes and a blue ball cap.

The second is described as a Black male between the ages of 16-18 with dark, curly hair, wearing a dark blue windbreaker, whitewashed jeans and white shoes.

There is no description provided of the third suspect.