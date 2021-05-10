Expand / Collapse search

Police: Armed robbery of gas station near Marquette

MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating an armed robbery of the Citgo gas station near 15th and State. 

Police say the three suspects removed property, while one pointed a weapon at the clerk. The clerk sustained no physical injuries. 

The three suspects fled the scene in a black Honda Civic and a dark blue Audi.

The first suspect is described as a Black male between the ages of 16-18 wearing a black hoodie with a palm print design on the front, black jeans, red shoes and a blue ball cap.

The second is described as a Black male between the ages of 16-18 with dark, curly hair, wearing a dark blue windbreaker, whitewashed jeans and white shoes.

There is no description provided of the third suspect. 

