Police: 7-year-old girl dies following hit-and-run crash in Milwaukee

Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run accident that occurred on Wednesday, Oct. 28 near 76th and Calumet. It happened shortly before 8 p.m.

Police say a mother and her 7-year-old daughter were struck by a reckless driver traveling at high speeds. The unknown occupants of the striking vehicle fled the scene.

The 7-year-old Milwaukee girl died as a result of her injuries.

This investigation is still being actively investigated.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.