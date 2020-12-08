Police: 54-year-old woman shot, seriously injured in Milwaukee

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday, Dec. 8 near Capitol Drive and Appleton Avenue. It happened around 1:45 a.m.

Police say the victim, a 54-year-old Milwaukee woman, was shot and driven to a local hospital. She is being treated for critically serious gunshot wounds.

The shooting occurred during circumstances that are still under investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.