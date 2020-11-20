Police: 4 wounded following 2 separate shooting incidents in Kenosha

Kenosha police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that happened Thursday night, Nov. 19 and early Friday morning, Nov. 20. Four people were injured as a result of the shootings.

The first incident took place around 10:30 p.m. near 15th Street and Wood Road. Police say two men, ages 21 and 23, suffered gunshot wounds that are non-life threatening.

Police say cooperation is limited in this investigation and the motive is unknown.

The second shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. near 51st Street and 28th Avenue.

Officers responded to the area for a report of multiple shots being fired.

While officers were investigating at the scene, two women arrived at local hospitals with non-life threatening gunshot wounds. The women were 19 and 24 years of age.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Advertisement

The investigation is ongoing. At this time, police say there is very little information known about this incident and the motive is unknown.

Investigators are urging anyone with information to contact the Kenosha Police Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can contact the Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.