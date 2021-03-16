Police: 4 women killed in 2 spa shootings on Piedmont Road in Atlanta

article

Police in Atlanta said four people are dead at two separate spas along Piedmont Road NE on Tuesday evening.

The call came in around 5:57 p.m. as a "shots fired" call to 911 dispatch. A spokesperson for the Atlanta Police Department said they discovered two locations in the 1900 block of Piedmont Road near the intersection of Cheshire Bridge Road NE, just south of Interstate 85 were struck.

Police said three women were killed at the Gold Spa and one woman was killed across the street at the Aroma Therapy Spa. All of the victims were Asian, according to authorities.

Officers are searching the area for a possible suspect or suspects but did not immediately have a good description.

Details surrounding the shooting are still under investigation.

Earlier in the afternoon, Cherokee County deputies responded to a deadly shooting at a massage parlor along Georgia Highway 92 just outside Woodstock. Authorities have not said if the incidents are connected, but did confirm the two agencies are talking and sharing information.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

