Police: 39-year-old woman killed when vehicle struck tree near 30th and Lloyd
MILWAUKEE -- A 39-year-old woman died when the vehicle she was driving struck a tree near 30th Street and Lloyd Street Tuesday night, July 14. It happened around 7:30 p.m.
Police say this was a single-vehicle crash in which the driver, who was the sole occupant, lost control of the vehicle and collided with a tree.
The driver was a 39-year-old Milwaukee woman and she was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The cause of the accident is under investigation.