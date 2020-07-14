Police: 39-year-old woman killed when vehicle struck tree near 30th and Lloyd

MILWAUKEE -- A 39-year-old woman died when the vehicle she was driving struck a tree near 30th Street and Lloyd Street Tuesday night, July 14. It happened around 7:30 p.m.



Police say this was a single-vehicle crash in which the driver, who was the sole occupant, lost control of the vehicle and collided with a tree.



The driver was a 39-year-old Milwaukee woman and she was pronounced deceased at the scene.



The cause of the accident is under investigation.