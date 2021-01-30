Police: 32-year-old woman shot on city's northwest side

Police are investigating a shooting that happened at the intersection of Fond du Lac Avenue and W. Hampton Avenue shortly before 3 a.m. Saturday.

The victim, a 32-year-old woman from Milwaukee, was a passenger in a vehicle that was stopped at the traffic light when shots were fired and was subsequently struck. She was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and is listed in stable condition.

Milwaukee police seeks unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.