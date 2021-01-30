Expand / Collapse search

Police: 32-year-old woman shot on city's northwest side

Published 
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating a shooting that happened at the intersection of Fond du Lac Avenue and W. Hampton Avenue shortly before 3 a.m. Saturday. 

The victim, a 32-year-old woman from Milwaukee, was a passenger in a vehicle that was stopped at the traffic light when shots were fired and was subsequently struck. She was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and is listed in stable condition.

Milwaukee police seeks unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

Wisconsin’s Most Wanted: Datwon Carroll-Hopson

Federal authorities are searching for 23-year-old Datwon Carroll-Hopson, a&nbsp;man who they say has been busy covering his tracks for the last seven&nbsp;months.

MCSO: Shots fired at vehicle on Hoan Bridge
slideshow

MCSO: Shots fired at vehicle on Hoan Bridge

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shots fired incident that happened on northbound I-794 at the Hoan Bridge around 3:15 p.m. Friday.

Police: 1 dead in SB I-41 crash; partial lane closure continues
slideshow

Police: 1 dead in SB I-41 crash; partial lane closure continues

A fatal, single-vehicle crash near the Washington-Waukesha county line temporarily shut down all lanes of I-41 on Friday night, Jan. 29.