Police: 32-year-old man shot on city's northwest side

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured in the 5200 block of N. Lover's Lane shortly after 11 p.m. Wednesday, April 7.

Police say 32-year-old Milwaukee man was shot in the leg and treated at the hospital.

No suspects are in custody.

Police are not releasing any additional information at this time.

Anyone with information regarding any of these incidents is asked to call Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

