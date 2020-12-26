Police: 3 injured in 3 separate shootings on Milwaukee's north side

Police are investigating three separate shootings that left three injured late Friday, Dec. 25 into early Saturday, Dec. 26.

The first shooting happened shortly after 11 p.m. near 33rd and Burleigh. Police say the victim was walking when suspects approached and fired several shots at the victim. The 30-year-old Milwaukee man sustained non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.

The second shooting happened just before 1 a.m. Saturday near 36th and North. Police say the victim was walking and heard several shots. The 20-year-old man realized he was shot and walked into the hospital for treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

The third shooting happened just before 1:30 a.m. Saturday near 38th and Congress. A 27-year-old Milwaukee man was seriously injured, but managed to walk into a hospital for treatment. He is listed in stable condition.

The circumstances leading up to the shootings are under investigation.

Police are seeking unknown suspects in each case.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.