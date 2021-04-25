Police: 3 injured in 3 separate shootings in Milwaukee

Police are currently investigating three unrelated non-fatal shooting incidents that happened Saturday, April 24 into Sunday, April 25.

The first shooting happened shortly after 4:30 p.m. Saturday near 39th and Galena. The victim, a 25-year-old male from Milwaukee, is being treated at a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The second shooting happened around 7:40 p.m. Saturday near 26th and Chambers. The victim, a 24-year-old male from Milwaukee, is being treated at a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The third shooting happened around 8 a.m. Sunday near 14th and Atkinson. The victim, a 35-year-old woman from Milwaukee, arrived at a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The circumstances leading up to the shootings are under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS.