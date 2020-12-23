Police: 2 shot, wounded inside residence near 84th and Beloit

article

West Allis police are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday morning, Dec. 23 near 84th and Beloit. Two people were transported to the hospital with injuries.

According to police, around 7:25 a.m. officers received a call from a residence in the area of 84th and Beloit indicating that somebody had been shot in the home.

Upon arrival, officers located two gunshot victims. The two victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

This is an ongoing and active investigation.