Police: 2 children shot in separate incidents in Milwaukee

Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shootings that left two children injured Friday night, July 30 into Saturday morning, July 31.

The first shooting happened shortly before 6 p.m. near 44th and Hampton Friday. The victim, an 8-year-old Milwaukee boy, sustained non-fatal injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation as police seek unknown suspects.

The second shooting happened near 53rd and Marion around 1:00 a.m. Saturday.

The victim, a 13-year-old Milwaukee boy, sustained non-fatal injuries. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation as police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information or was a witness to this incident is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

