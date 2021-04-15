Police: 2 arrested after fleeing Mount Pleasant crash

article

Two people were arrested after fleeing a crash Thursday morning, April 15 in Mount Pleasant.

Police were called to the intersection of Spring and Newman around 10:30 a.m. due to a two-vehicle crash involving a Saturn and a Toyota.

Upon investigation, officers determined the driver and passenger of one of the vehicles took off on foot after the crash. Officers located the individuals, with citizen help, and apprehended them after a short foot chase.

The driver has been identified as a 20-year-old from Racine, and faces charges that include hit-and-run causing injury, bail jumping and operating without a license. The passenger, a 20-year-old from Mount Pleasant, faces a resisting arrest charge. Both were taken to the Racine County Jail.

The driver of the other vehicle involved was treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident accident remains under investigation.