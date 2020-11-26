Police: 17-year-old boy fatally shot on Milwaukee's south side

article

Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened on Thursday, Nov. 26 near 15th Place and Arthur Avenue. It happened around 12 a.m.

Police say the victim, a 17-year-old boy from Milwaukee, was shot and died despite life-saving efforts administered on scene. The shooting occurred during circumstances that are still under investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.