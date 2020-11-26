Expand / Collapse search

Police: 17-year-old boy fatally shot on Milwaukee's south side

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Fatal shooting near 15th Place and Arthur Avenue in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened on Thursday, Nov. 26 near 15th Place and Arthur Avenue. It happened around 12 a.m.

Police say the victim, a 17-year-old boy from Milwaukee, was shot and died despite life-saving efforts administered on scene. The shooting occurred during circumstances that are still under investigation.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.